Tom Hanks Has Coronavirus, He & Rita Wilson Tested Positive In Australia

'Well, now. What to do next?' he wrote on Facebook.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease derived from the coronavirus. This was confirmed by Hanks in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

In his post, Hanks started by telling his followers that he and Wilson, both 63, are currently in Australia. He added that the two of them began experiencing flu-like symptoms, including chills and fever. They decided that it was the right thing to do to get tested for coronavirus.

They were found to be positive.

“Well, now. What to do next?” he wrote.

He went on to say that Australian medical authorities have “protocols that must be followed,” and that those protocols will include isolation and testing “for as long as public health and safety requires.”

The Toy Story actor concluded by telling his fans that there’s little more to do now but take things day by day, promising to update fans as often as he could.

He also capped off his Facebook post with an Easter egg of sorts. As PBS Newshour reported in 2017, Hanks often posts images of lost things — hats, gloves, scarves — that he finds in his travels, often with a funny caption. As an apparent homage to the running joke, he posted a photo of a medical glove falling out of a trash bin.

As Variety reports, the couple is currently in Australia working on an upcoming, untitled Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks plays Presley’s friend and manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Additionally, Wilson, who is a professional singer in addition to being an actress, writer, and producer, did a couple of tour dates while in the Land Down Under. She and her husband were spotted by paparazzi in Sydney last week, as the Daily Mail reported at the time, as the pair and their son, Truman, 24, were in town for Wilson’s concert at the city’s Utzon Room.

As for Truman, it’s unclear whether or not he, too, tested positive for COVID-19, or if he remained in Australia after his mother’s concert.

Meanwhile, back on the set of the movie where Hanks and Wilson had been working, the couple appears to have been the only people associated with the production so far to have contracted the disease, Variety notes.

Just how many people were even on the set at all is unclear. The film is in pre-production, which means that not a single frame of film has been shot.

In a statement, Warner Brothers, the production company behind the film, declined to name names but noted that a “company member” from the project had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world,” the statement reads in part.

As of this writing, there are 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia and three deaths, according to the Australian Department of Health.