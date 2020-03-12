‘Westworld’ Season 3 Will Feature A Cameo Appearance By ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners

'Game of Thrones' showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, is set to make an appearance in the upcoming season of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals details pertaining to Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As the third season of Westworld gets set to premiere, The Wrap has announced that showrunners for HBO’s previous juggernaut series, Game of Thrones, will make a cameo appearance in the sci-fi drama series.

According to the report, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who headed the development and adaptation of all eight seasons of Game of Thrones from the book series by George R. R. Martin, are set to make cameo appearances as Delos technicians in Season 3 of Westworld. It has been revealed that they will feature in the second episode, which airs on Sunday, March 22.

Delos is the corporation behind the development of the robots — or hosts — featured in the theme parks in Westworld. Each park is designed for use by humans and they are places where people can delve into their every fantasy and whim — even murder — thanks to the capacity of Delos’ renewable robots. In Season 3, this corporation is set to feature as the robot, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), escaped the park in Season 2 and is now intent on bringing down the corporation while in the real world.

HBO

With Weiss and Benioff’s roles listed as “cameos,” it seems unlikely that they will feature in any major capacity regarding the Delos storyline for Season 3. More likely, they will appear in the background and viewers will have to watch closely in order to locate them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO has recently started releasing new information regarding Season 3, ahead of the first episode which will premiere on March 15. New images, posters and episode details have all been revealed over the last few weeks. Already, it is known that Aaron Paul is joining the cast as a human character called Caleb who interacts with Dolores in the outside world. However, further news about the scene involving Benioff and Weiss is still scant, meaning viewers will likely just have to wait until the episode airs in order to find out more.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones was often maligned by fans and critics alike. Benioff and Weiss were frequently blamed for what many referred to as a rushed season. The final season of the hit epic fantasy series also saw many fans complaining about the unexpected or unexplained plot and character developments.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO on March 15.