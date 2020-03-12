Rapper Lil Yachty Responds To Backlash For Wearing A Dress And Wig In New Music Video

Lil Yachty wore a dress and wig in his new “Oprah’s Bank Account” music video. After receiving online backlash the rapper responded on Twitter, and some fans supported him while others questioned why he needed to dress as a woman in the first place.

This week the Lil Boat rapper released the visuals for his “Oprah’s Bank Account” single which featured guest verses from both Drake and DaBaby. The nine-minute video had skits and acted as a short film as well as a music video. Yachty is seen wearing a dress and wig to create an Oprah Winfrey-like charater named “Boprah” that interviews the others rappers featured on the song.

Some fans had voiced their displeasure on social media about seeing the 22-year-old rapper dressed up as a woman. The hip hop artist noticed he was being trashed online and responded to one fan who questioned his choice to dress as “Boprah.”

“In my opinion you don’t need to wear no dresses or wings to sell,” the fan wrote.

The “One Night” rapper quoted the tweet and responded by saying he only dressed up for fun and thought some people took it too seriously.

“B*tch it’s just supposed to be entertaining… it ain’t even that deep, y’all n****’s so in denial with y’all masculinity sh*t like this bother y’all.. relax.”

His tweet received over 21,000 likes, 3,500 retweet and 200 replies in only five hours. Most of the comments were supportive but some fans were still upset and continued to question the artist’s masculinity.

“It kinda is that deep. Little kids look up to you. Gotta watch what you promote,” one follower wrote.

“What’s masculine about wearing a dress and a wig pretending to be a woman?” another asked.

Meanwhile many of Yachty’s fans echoed his sentiments. One implied others were insecure because they liked seeing the rapper in drag.

“They too afraid to admit u lookin like a snack on that cover,” a supportive fan replied.

Another follower agreed with the Georgia-born rapper that this was purely for entertainment and was similar to iconic characters such as Tyler Perry’s Madea and Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire.

Yachty roasted one fan who claimed he was hurting the black community by dressing as a woman.

“You’re bi. Dressed up as a damn woman you done let the black community down,” the person wrote on Instagram.

The rapper replied by taking screenshots of the comment and selecting unflattering photos from his Instagram page along with a popular meme of Russell Westbrook showing a disgusted face.