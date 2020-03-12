‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Season 2, Episode 1: Gods Of Destruction Team Up Against Universe 7

The promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally returned to action. In the first episode of its second season, Fu was once again introduced as the main antagonist but this time, he was working with another mysterious being – the Bird of Destruction which is also called Dogi Dogi. Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 1 started with all the Gods of Destruction – Iwan, Heles, Mule, Quitela, Arak, Champa, Beerus, Liquiir, Sidra, Rumsshi, Belmod, Top, and Giin – appearing in Universe 7 and threatening to destroy Earth.

Beerus explained that they went to Earth after he predicted that a mysterious bird would come out in Universe 7 and destroy the entire world. During that time, Son Goku and the other Universe 7 fighters held a bird named Toki Toki, but it turned out that it wasn’t really the bird that the Gods of Destruction were looking for. Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 1 also showed Trunks and Pan-chan of Time Patrol on Earth, searching for Toki Toki.

Trunks and Pan-chan told the Gods of Destruction that Toki Toki isn’t dangerous, but they refused to believe them. Beerus tried to destroy Toki Toki but when the bird flapped its wings, his “Hakai” vanished. After realizing that Toki Toki’s life was in danger, Pan-chan decided to help it escape by bringing it to another dimension.

The Gods of Destruction told the Universe 7 fighters that it is a sin to disobey their orders. All of them were about to unleash “Hakai” and destroy Earth, but Beerus said that since he ruled Universe 7, he should be the one punishing them. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 1, the Universe 7 fighters, including Son Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, Piccolo, Son Gohan, and Android 17, prepared themselves to engage in an all-out fight to save Earth from Beerus.

It would be the second time that the Universe 7 fighters would be facing Beerus for the same reason. However, compared to their previous faceoff, the Universe 7 fighters, specifically Son Goku and Vegeta, have grown more powerful. As of now, both Saiyans could transform into Super Saiyan Blue and Son Goku could use a power, Ultra Instinct, that evens gods are having a hard time achieving.

However, despite being completely outnumbered, Beerus is still highly expected to win against the Universe 7 fighters. Still, though the outcome of the battle seems predictable, it is still interesting to see if Son Goku and Vegeta could force Beerus to use his 100 percent power in the fight.