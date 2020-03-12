‘Outlander’ Season 5: Richard Rankin Reveals Roger And Fergus To Get More Onscreen Time Together

The latest season of 'Outlander' will see Roger and Fergus spending more time together.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Richard Rankin, who plays Roger Mackenzie Wakefield in Outlander, recently revealed that his character would be getting plenty of onscreen time with Fergus (Cesar Domboy) in Season 5, according to Variety.

Fergus is considered the adoptive son of Jaime (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe). This makes him a sister, of sorts, to Brianna (Sophie Skelton). However, considering Bree has only recently traveled through time in order to warn her parents of their imminent deaths, the pair have spent very little time together. Needless to say, this also means that her husband, Roger, has had very little interaction with Fergus thanks to also having traveled through time recently to Fraser’s Ridge.

However, all of that is set to change regarding Roger and Fergus, according to Richard Rankin.

In an interview with Variety, Rankin revealed that Roger and Fergus will be “in a few scrapes” in Season 5, one of which has already occurred in the most recent episode Outlander, when the pair ran into trouble when arriving at Brownsville.

Rankin further elaborated on the new pairing.

“These characters have been there previously, but you get to see a lot of new relationships, like Brianna and Marsali, like Roger and Fergus,” Rankin said, referring also to the new budding friendship of Brianna and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) that was shown in last week’s episode.

“You know the characters already, but you don’t know those relationships, and I think that’s something that expands the season. It happens throughout the season and it keeps it fresh, keeps it new. It’s an interesting new dynamic in the season and really opens things up and gets at real life.”

Starz

In addition to Roger and Fergus getting some screen time together on Season 5, Rankin revealed that Brianna will also get more time to interact with Fergus as the season moves forward.

Sophie Skelton also spoke about the new grouping of these characters.

“You forget that they are related,” she said. “It’s nice for them to all be together.”

Outlander‘s executive producer, Maril Davis, also revealed that they liked to add new things to the TV series that wasn’t included in the books on which the Starz show is based, therefore, bringing new elements for book fans to enjoy.

Season 5 of Outlander will return to Starz on March 15 at 8 p.m. ET.