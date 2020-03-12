WWE News: Bret Hart Rips Hulk Hogan – ‘I Think He’s A Phony Piece Of Sh*t’

The one former champion certainly doesn't think much of the other former champion.

There have been many real-life friendships and enemies made throughout the history of WWE, but this may be one of the most interesting. Both Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan will go down as two of the greatest talents in professional wrestling history, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are friendly. As a matter of fact, Hart recently spoke his mind about The Hulkster and it was straight, to the point, and downright degrading.

Hart is one of those legends who brought excellence with him to every promotion that brought him onto their roster. He’s also someone who was never afraid to speak his mind and make his feelings known which was clearly evident by the “Montreal Screwjob” which took place at the Survivor Series in 1997.

Moving onto Hogan, though, hardcore wrestling fans know that the two former champions don’t like one another. Hart made it known last year that his issues with Hogan started at WrestleMania IX when he stole his spotlight and title all in the same night.

Since that time, the two have been at odds and Hart still doesn’t care at all for “The Immortal One.” Earlier this week, “The Hitman” hopped online to do a live Q&A session with his fans, and he gave a brief summary of how he feels about Hogan and it isn’t friendly.

The Q&A session took place on Monday evening and it simply involved fans asking Hart questions about whatever they wanted. At one point, Hart was simply asked for his opinion on Hogan after all these years, and as transcribed by E Wrestling News, the hard feelings have certainly not subsided.

“Do I like Hulk Hogan? No, I don’t. I think he is a phony piece of sh*t!”

Once he finished his response, Hart sat there silently for a second as if just waiting for the next question to be asked.

All of this bad blood comes from that incident at WrestleMania IX where Hogan refused to put Hart over. Hart lost the WWE Championship to Yokozuna who was immediately defeated by Hogan who captured the title back. Hart believes that Hogan put pressure on Vince McMahon to let him win the title again in order to sign a new contract with WWF/WWE.

Hogan reportedly told Hart that he’d return the favor to him in the future, but that favor never came about.

Last year, Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan did come together for the huge “WWE 2K20” commercial shoot, but that was for a specific reason and a paycheck. It is blatantly obvious that Hart can’t stand Hogan and will never care for him, but it’s not like the two will ever have to work together again.