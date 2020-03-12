Danielle Knudson Does The Dishes & Remind Fans To Wash Hands While Clad In Sexy Red Lingerie

Danielle Knudson took to Instagram to share a sexy shot while doing a household chore in a set of skimpy red lingerie. While the model is used to showing off her gorgeous figure in a variety of NSFW outfits, she also can take a serious tone from time to time, keeping up with current events in the news. Today, she reminded her followers to wash up in the sexiest way possible.

For the stunning new photo op, the stunner faced her backside to the camera as she stood in front of a sink full of dishes. She held a soap-covered pot in her hand and wore a pair of white gloves to clean it. The social media star wore her long blond locks down and straight as they fell all the way down the middle of her back. The front of her face was not visible in the image but she let her body do the talking.

While clad in a coordinating lingerie set, Knudson left almost nothing to the imagination, pairing a skimpy red thong with the matching bra. Her toned and tanned booty and legs were the focal points of the snap while her fit arms and back were also on display for her fans.

In the caption of the update, she reminded her followers to wash their hands amid the coronavirus outbreak. She also credited her photographer, Kyle Deleu, as well as H&M for the clothing.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her adoring fans with over 8,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Many Instagram users took to the photo to let Knudson know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her figure. Of course, countless others were quick to comment on the coronavirus aspect.

“I seriously dont think anyone thinks about washing their hands by looking at this photo…..,” one fan commented, adding a series of flame emoji.

“No, actually I was thinking about something else,” another Instagrammer added.

“Yes, this is probably the best memo in the world,” a third social media user chimed in.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the Canadian-born beauty sizzled in another revealing outfit for what she declared a weekend shoot at home. The supermodel flaunted her gorgeous figure in a tight-fitting lavender bodysuit that was high-cut, showing off her fit legs. The scandalous piece also dipped low into her chest, flaunting much of her cleavage. As usual, the post racked up a ton of likes and comments.