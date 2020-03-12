‘Riverdale’ Suspends Production After A ‘Team Member’ Allegedly Came In Contact With A Coronavirus Patient

The CW series Riverdale has suspended production on its fourth season after a production member allegedly came in contact with someone who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Variety.

The news comes from a statement issued by a spokesperson for Warner Bro. Television.

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”

Riverdale is the first television series from The CW to suspend its production. As mentioned above, the show is produced in Vancouver, Canada, as are the majority of shows produced by the network. Riverdale‘s suspension may be the first of multiple shutdowns if the viral outbreak continues to spread.

At the moment, there is no indication of whether the “team member” was a member of the cast or the crew.

The statement from Warner Bros. Television goes on to say that they are working with health agencies in Vancouver and getting into contact with anyone that could have come in contact with the “team member” in question. Even if the person is not infected themselves, the production company has opted to proceed with caution and completely pause filming to prevent anyone on set from potentially getting sick.

It is not yet clear how long the shutdown is going to last or how it will affect the remainder of the season. The sixteenth episode of season four, titled “Chapter Seventy-Three: The Locked Room,” aired tonight on the network. After today, the show was slated to go on a brief hiatus before returning with new episodes on April 8.

The hiatus could potentially be extended, depending on how long production remains shut down. TVLine issued an article about the news and indicated that Riverdale was in the middle of shooting episode 20 of a 22-episode season. That means the network still has at least three episodes it could air after tonight.

Variety reports that Riverdale is not the only American television show to be impacted by the virus.

“A crew member who worked on the upcoming Fox series ‘neXt’ tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Chicago,” says the outlet.

Variety also reported that the CBS show Survivor had shut down production on season 41, which was set to start filming in Fiji later this month.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The article states that coronavirus has appeared in at least 114 countries and infected more than 120,000 people worldwide.