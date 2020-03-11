Donald Trump Reportedly Won’t Declare A National Emergency Because It Contradicts Coronavirus-As-Flu Message

President Donald Trump has decided not to declare a national emergency yet because it would contradict the message that his administration is hoping to send. According to sources with inside knowledge, the president is worried that declaring a national emergency would cause panic and could make people think than the coronavirus is more concerning than the flu.

According to Politico, Trump will likely sign a declaration this week that will be more limited in scope than a national emergency. The limited designation will allow for small measures to help protect the economy, like paying hourly workers who are forced to miss work because of the disease, or to delay taxes this year to ease the time burden on taxpayers.

The economic stimulus package would allow Trump to push through his effort to help nudge the rapidly-falling economy without the approval of Congress.

On the other hand, if the president were to declare a national emergency over the COVID-19 virus, as the coronavirus is officially known, more funding would immediately be made available for assisting states that are facing the growing risk from the pandemic. This funding could be used for things like shelters, emergency medical funding, transportation, mobile hospitals, and public communication efforts.

The White House has sought to downplay the risk of the virus, and this latest move appears to be in line with that effort. Trump has attempted to paint the pandemic as something akin to the flu, reportedly in an effort to help mitigate the impact that the disease is having on the stock market and global economy.

“We’re prepared and we’re doing a great job with it,” Trump said on Tuesday. “And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

Trump expressed surprise on Wednesday that anyone could have predicted how much the virus would impact the country even as the World Health Organization warned of the potential for a pandemic just last year.

To contradict his administration’s message, Trump reportedly fears, would further harm the economy.

“The president isn’t persuaded because [an emergency declaration] contradicts his message that this is the flu,” said one GOP insider.

Part of Trump’s concern is allegedly over his chances of being re-elected if the virus appears to be a larger concern than he suggests it is at this point.

“Everything is about the election now,” said one former Trump adviser. “The economy is strong underneath but the market is the superficial barometer people watch. And if it’s all over the place, people lose confidence.”

The decision comes as the stock market dropped to its lowest level in 11 years as fears about the economy prompt a softening market.