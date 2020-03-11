Bru Luccas Wears A Yellow Bikini & Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Pic

Brazilian fitness model Bru Luccas shared yet another gorgeous bikini pic on her Instagram page earlier today, much to the delight of her 2.5 million fans. It would seem that Bru’s incredible body was made for showing off swimsuits, and she’s not shy about flaunting her curvy figure, either.

In her latest picture, Bru wore a pale yellow string bikini. The top featured a simple halter strap that Bru tugged on to make her breasts press together, creating immense cleavage. Her bottoms looked modest in comparison and settled on her waist with side ties. Her thick thighs and long legs were left exposed as she stood in front of a large window adorned with ropes of fairy lights.

Bru’s perfect tan popped against the white curtains behind her. The picture was taken from the front, capturing her body from head-to-toe. The model smiled brightly while tilting her head down and looking at something on the ground. One hand remained on her collar to playfully tug her halter strap, pulling the eye to her ample bust. Her opposing arm relaxed casually by her toned, bare midriff and the swell of her hips.

The stunner left her tousled hair loose. Her makeup included mascara and groomed eyebrows.

For her caption, Bru simply asked her fans about their day and added a couple of cute baby chick emoji. The post earned close to 90,000 likes within six hours of going live.

Hundreds of Bru’s fans flocked to her comments section, leaving over 500 comments in a short amount of time. Dozens of her admirers left heart eye, heart, and flame emoji as they showered her in praise and compliments. Many people wondered where she had bought the bikini and remarked that it flattered her incredible figure.

Even though the beauty shares sexy snaps regularly, it seems like her followers never fail to be thoroughly impressed with her jaw-dropping good looks and voluptuous body. It helps that Bru excels at modeling and knows exactly how best to flaunt her impeccable curves and make her fans go wild.

“Just admiring the view..” gushed one user.

“[P]erfect woman, handsome, with style,” praised another admirer.

“Marvelous goddess from the paradise,” raved a third fan.

A fourth person commented that their day had gotten “better” after seeing her latest Instagram share.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Bru had modeled a tiny yellow bikini while promoting CBD. That image racked up an impressive amount of likes, reaching over 68,000 in under one day.