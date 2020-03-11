WWE News: Return Of Former Champion Confirmed For This Week’s ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

The champ is coming back again, but will The Fiend be there to greet him?

All the fans of WWE need to prepare because this Friday, the champ will indeed be here, there, and back. On this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena will once again return to let the blue brand know what’s on his mind. Two weeks ago, he came back to WWE after a rather long absence and said that WrestleMania 36 would be fine without him. Now, he has a match against “The Fiend,” and chances are that Cena has something big to say about it.

There are less than three weeks until WrestleMania 36 in Tampa and there have not been a lot of matches confirmed for the card. A handful of titles matches are set and in place, but there is also a grudge match putting Cena up against a former longtime foe in Bray Wyatt.

When Cena returned to SmackDown at the end of February, he said that the superstars of WWE were doing just fine on their own. It appeared to him as if he was no longer needed and that the biggest event of the year would go on just fine without him being a part of it.

All of a sudden, The Fiend appeared and simply pointed at the sign for WrestleMania 36 which was an obvious challenge. Cena did nothing more than nod his head and salute to Wyatt which meant the villainous challenge had been accepted.

Cena hasn’t said a single word regarding the confirmed match since it was put in place, but that will change on Friday the 13th.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena will be on #SmackDown this Friday night! What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his #WrestleMania opponent?https://t.co/DR9nmxyXDw — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2020

The official website of WWE has confirmed the return of Cena who has been noticeably absent since accepting The Fiend’s challenge. Wyatt, on the other hand, appeared on last week’s SmackDown to bring back the “Firefly Fun House” segment and show off his new interior decorating.

All around the Fun House, pictures of John Cena lined the walls. Some of them were action shots of the 16-time World Champion in the ring. Some were head shots. Others were doctored up with Cena’s eyes blacked out which is what Wyatt does for his upcoming opponents.

The match between Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt and John Cena at WrestleMania 36 isn’t necessarily the start of a war, but it could be the end of it. The two WWE superstars have battled a number of times, and that includes a big victory by Cena over Wyatt back at WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans. It’s difficult to know what is going on in both of their minds, but Cena will be back on Friday Night SmackDown to speak his.