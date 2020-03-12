Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Curves In Snakeskin Latex Cropped Jacket And Shorts

Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a treat on Wednesday when she popped up on Instagram rocking an eyecatching outfit that showed off her curvaceous body. In the shared clip, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper wore a nude cropped snakeskin jacket that revealed a large swath of her cleavage. Meghan paired that with matching shorts and accessorized the look with a sparkly necklace. Her pin-straight black hair cascaded well past her waist and she accentuated her eyes with shiny champagne-colored eyeshadow. She coated lips with dusky pink lip color and her long nails seemed to have been covered in a bold black and white design.

During the brief video, Megan stood next to an Amazon Echo and asked it to play her new music.

“What’s up, it’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka The Hot Girl Coach and right now you can listen to my new project Suga on Amazon Music,” she said before instructing the device to hit play.

In her caption, Megan also told fans that she had to make the request twice because the Echo didn’t understand her accent at first.

“Had to use my proper voice on Alexa a** bc she couldn’t understand me at first,” she wrote.

The clip racked up close to 700,000 views in an hour and close to 2,500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, some fans seemed entranced by her beauty.

“Idek what she was saying,” one person said. “I was just looking at her.”

One commenter seemed to imagine themselves in a relationship with the 25-year-old Houston-born rapper.

“I’ll be home in a bit babe put on that lil outfit I like,” they wrote before adding a kissing face emoji to their comment.

Others responded to her claim that the Alexa-powered device didn’t understand her the first she tried to ask it to play her new EP.

“She pulled out her job interview voice,” a third commenter added.

“Lmao had to use the proper voice,” a fourth remarked. “You’re hilarious.”

Snakeskin appears to be a favorite of Meghan’s since she rocked a bodysuit in the print for a previous Instagram photo. She paired the look with a glamorous matching headscarf and rocked a smoldering makeup look with glossy nude lipstick. She stood with her back to the camera and shot a seductive glance at the camera over her shoulder.

The post has been liked close to 950,000 times and close to 9,000 Instagram users have commented on it.