Ellie O’Donnell Shows Off Killer Figure In A Yellow String Bikini

British social media influencer Ellie O’Donnell recently took to Instagram to update her one million followers with a new sultry video. In today’s sizzling post, the model wore a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that showcased her incredible figure.

In the short clip, Ellie was indoors, seemingly inside her hotel room somewhere in Miami. She started the video by standing in front of a full-body mirror, filming with her iPhone as she did several poses in her skin-baring outfit. She moved closer to the mirror as the video ended.

The Huddersfield native rocked a yellow bikini top that featured triangle-style cups and a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of her décolletage. The swimwear had a ruched design, particularly at the bottom part of the cups and had tiny strings that held them in place.

She wore the matching pair of bottoms that were just as revealing. The garment’s tiny strings were tied on the sides of the model’s slender hips. An unmade bed, several opened drawers, a plate with food, and a unique-looking closet were seen in the backdrop.

To accessorize her beach day look, Ellie wore a dainty gold necklace with an “E” pendant, a pair of delicate earrings, and several gold rings. The stunner’s highlighted blond hair was loose, cascading down her back, and unstyled. She wore a fresh makeup look that consisted of filled-in eyebrows, black mascara, and pink color on her lips.

Ellie wrote a short caption, indicating that she was in Florida. As for her sexy ensemble, she did not disclose where the two-piece was from.

The latest update has been showered with compliments by Ellie’s followers and fans, letting her know that they are huge fans. Some others didn’t have a lot to say and dropped a trail of emoji instead. It garnered over 73,000 likes and more than 200 comments in just six hours of being live on the social media platform.

“Absolute body goals! That figure is just amazing, so unreal,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“I love your sexy body, especially your nice legs. You look so divine. What a beauty to behold!” an admirer wrote.

“You are so beautiful. I’m a fan since years ago. I have watched you grow into a stunning woman that you are now,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Your the definition of beauty and class,” a fourth Instagram follower added.

In a report by The Inquisitr, Ellie posted another sultry snapshot to her social media page wherein she wore a pink satin lingerie set that flaunted her killer physique and amazing assets.