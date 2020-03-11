Stores Like Walmart & Target Are Limiting Purchases Of Coronavirus-Related Items Such As Hand Sanitizer

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, many supermarkets, including Target, Kroger, Walmart, and Publix, are limiting the amount of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and toilet paper that people can buy, reports USA Today.

According to the outlet, Target confirmed that they had begun to limit sales over the past weekend. Customers are now limited to only six hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes per person. Publix followed suit with a limit of two per person on similar items along with bleach, utensils, masks, and more.

Store managers at Walmart have been instructed to monitor their inventory carefully and use their discretion when limiting sale quantities on items in high demand. These limits may vary depending on the location.

The article quotes several experts who believe that rationing is the right decision to make as it will help prevent price gouging and hoarding.

“I think rationing is great. I wish people had started sooner and talking more about it because I think it would create a lot of comfort among consumers if they didn’t have to worry that their Doomsday prepper neighbor down the street taking all the Purell and the toilet paper,” said Kelly Goldsmith, an associate professor at Vanderbilt University.

Goldsmith went on to say that rationing and responding to the current crisis will make stores appear empathetic to customer needs. She added that it would have been beneficial for businesses to begin limiting sales earlier, but that it’s better late than never.

“I think consumers really appreciate that I think it would camp down a lot of consumer concerns.” she continued.

An associate professor from John Hopkins University Carey Business School, Tinglong Dai, discussed how the phenomenon of panic buying begins. When customers go to a store and see empty shelves, it leads them to panic buy items they may not need in bulk. It also motivates people to do more online shopping to avoid crowds and hoard supplies.

USA Today reported that online shopping had seen an 817% jump in February compared to January.

Chieh Huang, the CEO of Boxed.com, told the outlet, “We’re seeing a lot of first-time buyers coming online, and in the coming weeks, I suspect we’ll see them stay online given the ease of placing an order.”

More than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, and the death toll has risen to 31, says the publication.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.