‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Jill Drops A Bomb On Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 12 reveal that Jill hires an unexpected partner for Billy, which leaves him stunned when he decides to accept the job offer he recently turned down. Plus, Nick and Phyllis are totally in the friend zone — nothing to see there.

Jill (Jess Walton) surprises Billy (Jason Thompson), according to SheKnows Soaps. Billy firmly turned down his mother’s job offer recently, but Jill hasn’t given up hope on her son. She even gets approval from Jack (Peter Bergman) about her plan to lure Billy in and keep him interested in working for Chancellor. Jill makes Jack promise to encourage Billy to work for Jill if he happens to ask for Jack’s advice.

Billy actually decides on his own that he will tell Jill he reconsidered her offer to be the head of Chancellor’s social media to help the company compete with other major brands like Newman Enterprises. However, when he lets his mom know, Jill has some shocking news for her son. Jill asked Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to work with Billy. These two worked together a bit at Brash & Sassy when Lily modeled there, so they may end up forming the perfect duo to bring Chancellor into the 2020s and build credibility with its customer base on social media platforms. However, it’s also possible that these two will clash, but the job at least provides Billy with a new focus.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) share a charged encounter. Nick has already started working at Newman, so Phyllis shows up to congratulate him. Sure, she’s happy to see her ex helping out his family. Still, Phyllis is mostly pleased because Nick stepping in for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ended up infuriating Adam (Mark Grossman) and leaving him hurt once more. Phyllis vowed to bring Adam down, and she wasn’t playing.

Nick is pretty busy, but he has a bit of time to flirt with Phyllis. After all, they’re just friends, right? However, he wonders if they’re going to move things out of the friend zone anytime soon, but they both agree that they won’t even though Phyllis tells Nick he’s free to give her a call late at night after a long day’s work. Of course, for all their “this isn’t happening” talk, Nick ends up shutting the door to the office, and the CEO desk at Newman Enterprises sees some action while Nick and Phyllis enjoy some “friendly” time together.