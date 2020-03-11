Fans Figured Out What ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mother Barb Whispered To His Father During The Finale Episode

In Spanish Barb Weber reportedly asked her husband to join her in bashing Madison Prewett on live television.

Fans were able to figure out what Bachelor Peter Weber’s mother Barb whispered to his father, Peter Sr., during Monday evening’s dramatic finale, according to Pulse.

Barb made it perfectly clear that she wasn’t on board with who her son had chosen in the end, and slammed Madison Prewett, she then leaned in to Peter Sr. and whispered in Spanish “Dile algo mal tambien, ayudame,” which is translated as “Say something bad, too. Help me.”

It seemed that she wanting her husband to join her in bashing Madison on live television. Meanwhile, Madison sat on stage alongside Peter and Chris Harrison, maintaining a tense smile. While Peter Sr. did address some concerns he had regarding the stability of his son’s relationship with Madison, he did not attack her directly in the harsh way his wife did.

As The Inquisitr previously, Barb desperately wanted her son to end up with Hannah Ann Sluss, even to the point of sobbing and begging him to propose to her. After Madison self eliminated herself after fearing she and Peter were too different, he was distraught and still in love with her. However, he did as his mom requested and proposed to Hannah Ann anyway. It took very little time for him to realize he had made a huge mistake and called things off with Hannah Ann.

Not wanting Peter to end up alone, Chris Harrison flew to Alabama to talk to Madison. He informed her that he was single and asked if she would be interested in trying again with him. She agreed.

As was revealed during the finale episode, Madison and Peter are together now and want to make things work. But they can’t expect any support on behalf of Barb, who made it perfectly clear that she doesn’t like Madison and never will.

Barb began my slamming Madison for coming late to meet Peter’s family because the pair had been having a serious talk about their relationship. She explained she felt Hannah Ann was a far better fit for her son.

“How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? Therefore, when I said that I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, because I knew we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that connection with Madison,” she said during the finale.

Madison listened to the criticism but did not fight, saying she has only “love and respect for Peter’s family.”