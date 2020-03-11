Donald Trump Says ‘Nobody Ever Thought’ Coronavirus Would Be ‘A Problem,’ But WHO Warned Of Pandemic In 2019

Ahead of a speech to the nation he has set for Wednesday evening to address the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump told media assembled at the White House earlier in the day that as recently as four weeks ago, “nobody ever thought” that a new pandemic “would be a problem.”

“You read about them from 1917, and you read about them from lots of other times,” the president said, as seen in the video below.

Trump added that the coronavirus pandemic “came out of nowhere.”

In fact, health experts have warned for years that governments remain unprepared for the inevitability of new pandemics. In September 2019, a World Health Organization group, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, delivered a report to the United Nations General Assembly warning that the world was due for a new pandemic — one that could kill up to 80 million people, according to a Voice of America account.

“We need to have a stronger preparedness across the board to avoid unnecessary loss of life and large economic losses,” the group’s co-chair, former Norway Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland said, urging that countries prepare for health threats with the same intensity that they prepare for military threats.

Watch this clip while reminding yourself that Trump fired the government’s pandemic response team 2 years ago pic.twitter.com/aRbrRldU7A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2020

But in 2018, Trump fired the top National Security Council official in charge of health security, Tom Bossert, who was in charge of coordinating the response to global pandemics and biological weapons threats.

Trump has made a series of public statements that appeared to downplay or ignore the seriousness of the outbreak, which has now killed more than 4,200 people worldwide. On February 26, the president claimed that there were only 15 cases in the United States, and the number of coronavirus cases was then on the way down. He said that the number “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero,” as quoted by CNN.

At the time, there were 60 cases in the U.S., and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said that experts expected “more cases,” according to the CNN report.

The following day, Trump claimed that the coronavirus outbreak would soon simply disappear “like a miracle,” as quoted by CNN. And on March 5, the president said that the virus arrived in the United States “three weeks ago.” But according to the outlet, the first known case in the U.S. came on January 21, about six weeks before the aforementioned comment.

As the number of U.S. coronavirus deaths hit 33 and the stock market plummeted more than 1,400 points, Trump said that his Wednesday evening address would deal with both the economic and health aspects of the pandemic.