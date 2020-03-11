Dolly Castro Sizzles In Snakeskin Bikini On Instagram: ‘I Wasn’t Made For Cold Weather’

Dolly Castro took to Instagram earlier today where she sizzled in a sexy little bikini with a snakeskin pattern. Over the past few weeks, the fitness model has been shying away from wearing only workout attire, rocking a ton of sexy swimwear instead as Spring approaches. In the latest update to her feed, Castro looked nothing short of fantastic.

The photo showed the model striking a pose in profile in what appeared to be her backyard. She tilted her head back and ran her hands through her long locks that were worn down and curled. The bombshell looked up toward the sky, closing her eyes while showing off her gorgeous application of makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

Castro basically let it all hang out in a skimpy green and pink snakeskin bikini that showed off her killer cleavage as well as her taut tummy in a tiny triangle top. The string bottoms were just as revealing, hugging her hips and flaunting her thick thighs as well. In the caption of the image, she credited Hot Miami Styles for the swimsuit and also mentioned to fans that she was not made for the cold weather, including a sun emoji. She geotagged the post at home in Orange County, California.

In just a short time of the update going live on her page, it’s attracted a ton of attention for the brunette beauty with more than 21,000 likes and nearly 500 comments and that number only continues to climb. The overwhelming majority commented on the sexy shot to let Castro know that her body looks incredible while countless others simply expressed that they are big fans. A few more conveyed their opinions by using flame and heart emoji. Most of the comments came in English with just a handful of others in Spanish.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground. You look amazing girl. One in a million,” one follower commented, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“I’m absolutely speechless right now,” a second fan added in addition to a series of red heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!! You’re are definitely made for warm sunny weather. You’re like sunshine,” one more added.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the California resident stunned in another hot look that had her ready for “cuddling weather.” The social media sensation showed off her hourglass figure in a tight-fitting workout ensemble that included a maroon top made from dry-fit material. That image racked up thousands of likes and comments as well as plenty of emoji.