‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Fans Speculate On Negan’s Motive As He Continues To Side With The Whisperers

Negan appears to be fully supportive of the Whisperers now in 'The Walking Dead.' However, some fans are hopeful that it is all a ruse.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic books it is based on. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) escaped from Alexandria and joined the Whisperers in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, viewers have been questioning his motives. Now, as the Whisperer War comes to a head, it appears that Negan has fully turned to the opposing side. However, that hasn’t stopped some fans from hoping that Negan is just bluffing.

As Screen Rant points out, the latest episode of The Walking Dead appeared to show Negan going full Whisperer as he not only gave the group’s leader a plan for trapping people in Hilltop but helped to set the fortified location on fire at the end of Episode 11. Using a decoy, he engaged when he was the leader of the Saviors, Negan and the Whisperers set up roadblocks so that Hilltop residents couldn’t escape to Oceanside. Then, Negan was seen shooting flaming arrows alongside other Whisperers as they attacked the community.

Now, looking forward to Episode 12, Negan’s deceptions appear to continue. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a sneak peek clip has been released that shows Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Negan meeting up. As the pair argue, walkers appear and viewers discover that Aaron is trying to shelter a badly injured Luke (Dan Fogler). With the walkers starting to attack, Aaron makes the decision to defend the unconscious Luke rather than trying to kill Negan. Negan responds by running away rather than helping Aaron, further perpetuating the assumption that Negan is now truly a Whisperer.

Jace Downs / AMC

However, for fans of the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, there is still some hope that Negan will actually redeem himself in upcoming episodes. Prior to the Whisperer War, Negan does join up with the Whisperers. However, when he hears about how certain characters have been treated by this group, he ends up decapitating Alpha (Samantha Morton) and taking her head back to Alexandria. Fans are hoping that this event may still occur in the TV series even though it appears that AMC has currently gone slightly beyond this event.

Considering how hard AMC has worked to make Negan likable in the TV series, it would make sense to have his loyalty questioned by viewers before turning him back around once more. Of course, viewers will have to continue watching in order to find out where Negan’s true allegiance lies.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 15.