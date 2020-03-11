Instagram Model Jenna Lynn Meowri Strikes A Provocative Pose While Wearing A Denim Jacket & Panties

Instagram model and Twitch partner Jenna Lynn Meowri stunned her followers on Wednesday with a sexy pic of herself naked except for a tiny pair of panties and a denim jacket. Meowri is known for sharing provocative photographs on her Instagram page regularly, and her 1.3 million followers are always ecstatic to see which salacious snap she’ll post next.

For her latest image, the orange-haired hottie stripped down to her undies and wore a denim jacket with nothing underneath. She allowed the jacket to slip down her arms to leave her chest and shoulders bare. To ensure the pic remained Instagram-friendly, Meowri hid one breast underneath her coat and covered the other one with her hand. Still, she made sure to leave plenty of skin visible, much to the delight of her admirers. Her waist and thick thighs were also left on display as the model angled her lower half toward the camera.

Meowri leaned toward the camera and turned her head to the side, giving her fans a view of her stunning face in profile. The gorgeous model made a sultry expression by parting her luscious lips and letting her bright orange bangs hang down below her sharp jawline. It looked like she was wearing a dark pink shade of lipstick and lots of mascara to make her lashes appear extra thick.

The beauty didn’t say where the image was taken, but it appeared to be her home or another residential area. She posed in front of a plain wall.

In less than two hours of going live, Meowri’s post generated more than 41,600 likes and over 500 comments. She referred to the popular video game, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, in her caption, and many of her fans were quick to respond to it in her comments section. Dozens of people asked her questions about her video game references and took the post as an opportunity to gush about their personal preferences.

“I’m more of a ‘Legend of Zelda’ kind of guy. What say u m’lady?” questioned one user, adding a laughing emoji to their remark.

“One of the best choices I’ve ever made is to be your follower!” praised another admirer.

“[T]hat doesn’t look like daedric armor to me,” joked a third user, referencing a type of armor available in Oblivion.

“I play Oblivion! You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” wrote a fourth user, adding a smiling emoji and a red heart emoji to their comment.