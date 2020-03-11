Iulia Valentina Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Skintight Dress

Romanian model Iulia Valentina took to her social media page today to post a sexy snapshot that stunned her 1.3 million followers. The 25-year-old looked nothing short of gorgeous as she rocked a skintight dress that hugged her every curve in her latest Instagram update.

Iulia wore a stretchy white dress that accentuated her hourglass figure and was seemingly made out of spandex material that had tiny spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. It is also important to note that the sexy number featured a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

In the brand new photo, the model was photographed outdoors, seemingly in a park as several trees and green grass was seen behind her. Iulia popped her left hip to the side as she looked straight into the camera and raised her right hand to her face — which slightly covered her right eye in the process.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, and glowing highlighter. She applied a generous amount of lip gloss on her pouty lips to complete her glam look.

Iulia kept her hair down with a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, it was not known whether she wore earrings as her hair covered her ears in the photo. Although, the only visible jewelry was a thick gold chain necklace.

In the caption, the model asked her followers on what is their “favorite pastime.” She also tagged her second Instagram account in the photo. Unfortunately, Iulia did not disclose where her outfit was from, unlike most of her posts.

The latest Instagram share racked up more than 24,300 likes and over 260 comments in just an hour of being live on the social media platform. Many of her fans from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other followers couldn’t find the right words, instead opting for a mix of emoji.

“Wow! You look absolutely beautiful, Iulia. I can stare at your IMPECCABLE figure all-day!” a follower commented on the post.

“I wouldn’t know how to act if I looked like this. She is just pure beauty and her figure is amazing!” another admirer gushed.

“Great pic! Keep up the good work, beautiful. Don’t let the haters ruin your day,” a third social media user chimed in, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“My favorite thing to do is play basketball. You look truly amazing. WOW!” a fourth Instagram fan added.