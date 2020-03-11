‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Says ‘Prenup’ Is Not A Dirty Word Ahead Of Beau Clark Wedding

Stassi Schroeder has always planned to have a prenup.

Stassi Schroeder told Page Six last month that she finds “some romanticism” in signing a prenup with partner Beau Clark and in her latest column for Glamour magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star is opening up about why she believes the document is so important for her and Clark.

Speaking to the magazine for her “Basic Bride” column, Schroeder said that even when she was younger, she always believed she would get a prenup because both of her parents have been divorced three times.

“To me, prenup doesn’t feel like a dirty word,” she wrote, according to a report from Page Six on March 11.

As for Clark’s thoughts, he was in the same place as Schroeder because he also came from a family of divorce.

While plotting out the financial impact of their potential split is something many would assume would be quite awkward, or even painful, Schroeder told readers that she and Clark have realized just how in sync they are throughout the process. As she explained, the two of them were able to have hard conversations with one another, which is an important thing for two people to do if they are planning to spend their whole lives together.

Although Schroeder and Clark have not met with lawyers to finalize their prenuptial agreement quite yet, they know that there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to their married lives, as well as their potential divorce.

According to Schroeder, she plans to be quite fair when it comes to her finances and Clark because she is well-aware that he has taken time away from his career in an effort to make sure that she is fully able to take on any opportunities that come her way. As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have noticed, Clark took time away from his work as a casting director in recent weeks so that he could join Schroeder on her podcast tour, which she’s been chronicling on her social media pages.

“So while it was important that I protect my career and everything that I’ve built, there has to be a clause that gives him credit too because he’s now making part of his career about helping me,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder told Page Six last month that she and Clark grew closer to one another with Clark as they continued to discuss their prenup, which will also make arrangements for the dogs they share.