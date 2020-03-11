Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Killer Curves In Sexy, ‘Rendezvous’ Bikini Top

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram earlier today to share yet another revealing bikini shot for fans. The blond bombshell regularly partners with different online retailers, modeling their clothing and sharing the photos on her popular page. Alexiss is also the proud owner of her own swimwear line and luckily for her followers, she shared a shot while rocking one of her sexy suits.

In the gorgeous new social media share, the model offered two side-by-side images of herself in the skimpy little suit. In the image on the left, the Boston native put her gorgeous figure on display in a multi-colored “rendezvous” sequin top that showcased ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. Her curvy lower half was also visible in a pair of shimmery nude bikini bottoms. She accessorized the ensemble with a diamond belly button ring.

In the image on the right, Alexiss faced her backside toward the camera, showing off her pert derriere in the same suit. In both of the photos, Alexiss wore a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She also wore her long and luscious locks down and slightly waved as they all fell down to one side of her shoulder. In the caption of the post, she gave the run-down on the suit and where they could purchase it.

Since the photo went live on her page three short hours ago, it’s amassed a ton of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to well over 280 comments. Many commented on the image to let Alexiss know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure, letting her know that they would like to purchase the same swimsuit.

“My dream woman… you’re killing me,” one follower commented, adding a number of red heart emoji.

“Body is legit goals girl,” another fan chimed in.

“Ashley absolutely beautifully and gorgeous picture of you,” a third social media user gushed, adding a number of smiley face emoji.

“What size do you wear from your line? I can’t seem to find the right size! I love your line though!!,” one more asked.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another sexy photo that was shared on her page — that time while clad in a gorgeous wedding gown. The top of the dress featured a low-plunging top as well as beautiful lace detail, offering generous views of cleavage. The bottom was just as sexy and included a solid white fabric that hugged her curves.