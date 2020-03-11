NFL Rumors: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Going ‘All In’ On Landing Tom Brady, Plan Major Push To Snag Him

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly making a major run at Tom Brady, offering the soon-to-be free agent the level of control in the franchise that he has held with the New England Patriots in an attempt to lure him away.

As the Tampa Bay Times reported, the Bucs are “going all in” on trying to land Brady, moving on from Jameis Winston and trying to make a title run in Brady’s final years in the league. As the report noted, competition is likely to be high for Brady, especially as what looked to be a historic free agent class has thinned out with Drew Brees returning to the New Orleans Saints, Dak Prescott likely being franchise tagged by the Dallas Cowboys, and the Tennessee Titans looking to lock down Ryan Tannehill after he led the team to the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Of course, it’s not a forgone conclusion that Brady will leave New England. If he does, he may prefer to sign with the Chargers in Los Angeles, where he has just launched a Hollywood production company,” the report noted. “Maybe former teammate and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has an inside track. Maybe Jon Gruden can convince Brady to roll the dice in Las Vegas.

“The Bucs will try not to take no for an answer.”

The report noted that NFL insider Dianna Russini said on ESPN that the Bucs are willing to give Brady whatever he needs, including control over the roster and decisions on play-calling. Brady has enjoyed that level of control in New England, where he has been given the chance to give significant input on personnel.

The Buccaneers would likely need a strong package to land Brady. As The Inquisitr noted, there are a number of teams likely to make a run for him, including the Titans. Despite reports that the team is working on an extension for Tannehill, it appears that Brady is in their sights as well.

A report from ESPN correspondent Jeremy Fowler claimed that the Titans may be leaning on Brady’s longtime relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel. Reports have noted that Brady prioritizes winning another Super Bowl, so the Titans could make a stronger argument than the Buccaneers or other teams that are not as title-ready.

Many still believe that Brady will return to the Patriots, as the team would likely have the best chance of a Super Bowl run in his final seasons.