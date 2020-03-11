Gabby Epstein Shows Off Flawless Figure In A Daring Red Dress

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein stunned fans around the world on social media after she shared a series of sultry snapshots of herself on Wednesday, March 11. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.3 million followers, as it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old hottie, who is most famously known for being a blogger and fashion model, was photographed in a variety of poses both indoors and outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of six photos. In the post, Gabby had her long blond locks styled straight and parted to the right as she rocked a full face of makeup that featured a bold red lip and a smoky eye. Furthermore, she was dressed to kill as she sported a gorgeous red dress.

The garment, which featured several strings that tied around the model’s back and neck, was designed with large side cut-outs and was backless as it tastefully displayed some of Gabby’s cleavage and sideboob. The form-fitting dress also hugged every bit of the beauty’s curves as it cascaded down to her ankles and showcased her pert derriere. Also visible were part of the stunner’s tanned and toned legs, as the dress featured a slit that went up to her left thigh.

The social media star finished the classy but sexy look off with a pair of open-toed silver stilettos that she matched with long drop chandelier earrings.

Gabby indicated in her post that the beautiful photos, which showed her standing up, sitting down in front of a piano, leaning up against a wall, and hunching over a handrail, were snapped by Natalie Imgraben, an Australian and Los Angeles based photographer.

In the post’s caption, Gabby expressed that a vibrant red color is “always” her go-to.

The snapshots were met with instant approval and support from a multitude of Gabby’s fans as they quickly accumulated more than 15,000 likes in the first hour of going live. The post received an additional 180 comments from followers who wished to share their reactions with the model.

“Absolutely gorgeous in that dress,” one user commented.

“Wow you look gorgeous in red,” a second user added.

“Red is my favorite color now too,” a third fan asserted, referring to the model’s caption.

“Beautiful lady in red,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Wednesday’s glamour shot is a deviation for the bombshell, who has shared a slew of bikini-clad snapshots this past week. On March 9, Gabby wowed fans after she posted a photo of herself in a revealing black two-piece bikini on a beach in Malibu, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 89,000 likes.