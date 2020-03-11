Ariana James Showcases Killer Legs In Tight Metallic Dress

Ariana James took to Instagram to share a sexy shot that showed off one of her most beautiful features — her legs. Over the past few days, the brunette beauty has stunned in a number of outfits that are a far cry from her usual workout attire. In the smoking hot new shot that was added to her account last night, the bombshell flaunted her gorgeous stems.

In the beautiful new social media share, James appeared front and center, looking down toward the ground and showing off a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, dark black mascara, red eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She wore her long, dark locks parted to the side as her gorgeous mane fell all the way down past her chest, nearly hitting her legs.

James’ killer figure was on full display in a skintight metallic dress that had long sleeves and hit at her upper thigh. The fitness model had her sculpted legs on display for the camera and the dress clung to her every curve. In the caption of the update, she credited retailer Revolve for the outfit — someone who she regularly collabs with. In just a short time of going live, the post has attracted a ton of attention.

In addition to an impressive 118,000 likes, the post has racked up over 1,400 comments and that number has been climbing steadily. Many of the model’s followers commented on the photo to gush over her figure while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they love the revealing dress. Most of her fans commented in Spanish while a handful of others expressed their thoughts in various other languages including English. A few more were not able to find the right words and used emoji instead.

“You have beautiful legs, perfect!!!!,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“A queen. Please coninue to shine your light you are so loved by your fans Ariana,” another follower chimed in along with a few red heart emoji.

“Very beautiful woman I am so in love with that body of yours,” a third follower raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model dropped jaws in another sexy look, that time one that was a little more casual. In the photo, the Instagram star rocked a white crop top that tied in the middle and also featured a cut-out below her chest, showing off some cleavage as well as her taut tummy. She added a pair of ripped jeans and that photo racked up a ton of likes and comments.