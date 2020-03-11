Republican Senator Blocks Paid Sick Leave For Coronavirus Victims, But Poll Shows 2 Of 3 GOP Voters Favor Plan

As companies begin offering new paid sick leave for employees during the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Republicans stand in the way of a bill mandating the leave.

On Wednesday, the same day that the World Health Organization officially declared the global coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic,” a Republican senator blocked an emergency bill that would have required employers to immediately guarantee 14 days of sick leave with pay during public health crises.

According to a report by HuffPo on Wednesday, Washington Senator Patty Murray attempted to push the emergency bill through the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — only to have her move halted by the committee’s Republican chair, Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander.

The Republican stalled the bill despite a recent poll week showing widespread public support for paid sick leave legislation. According to a HuffPo/YouGov poll released last week, 75 percent of Americans — including 67 percent of Republicans — say that they favor mandatory paid sick leave requirements.

Murray is the ranking Democrat on the health committee. Her state has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with 267 cases statewide, including 24 fatalities.

At least 1,000 people in the U.S. have already contracted the coronavirus, with the possibility of many more undetected cases due to what one leading scientific journal called the Donald Trump administration’s “badly bungled” response to the outbreak, which has left health care providers with a shortage of testing kits to determine whether individuals carry the deadly virus.

Washington Democratic Senator Patty Murray. Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that workers who exhibit possible symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory ailment caused by coronavirus, should stay home from work. Under the Democratic bill, the 14 required days of sick leave could be used not only by victims, but by parents whose children are not allowed to go too school due to coronavirus-related closures, or by those with a quarantined family member, according to the HuffPo report.

Even if Alexander had allowed the paid sick leave bill to reach the Senate floor, because it was sponsored by Democrats, the legislation was expected to be quashed by Republican Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell anyway.

Alexander said that he objected to the bill because small businesses would be unable to cover the costs of providing two weeks of paid leave for employees who are affected by coronavirus, which has been the rationale used by Republicans for blocking previous attempts to create mandatory, nationwide paid sick leave, according to the HuffPo report.

In the House of Representatives, Democrats — who hold the majority there — say that they plan to complete relief legislation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by Thursday, according to CNN. The bill is expected to include paid leave requirements and food stamp help for affected families.

As of Wednesday, 115,800 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported worldwide, with more than 4,200 fatalities, most of them in China where the virus is believed to have originated.

Trump announced that he would deliver as address to the nation on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT, to address the coronavirus outbreak, and its economic impact — on a day when the Dow dropped another 1,465 points, officially putting sticks into a “bear market,” according to CNN.