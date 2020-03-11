‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Indicate That Jordan’s Finally Realized TJ’s Probably In Trouble

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jordan’s determination to destroy Cyrus is about to escalate to an entirely new level. She is finally asking questions about whether TJ is really just taking time to himself and given recent developments in Port Charles, she knows that Cyrus is the likely suspect if her son is currently in danger.

Viewers have been watching and waiting for Jordan to get to this place for about a week now. As she was at General Hospital handling the aftermath of Taggert’s shooting, she called and then texted TJ to ensure he was safe. She did receive a text back, but fans immediately suspected that the note was not actually from Jordan’s son.

The timing of TJ’s absence was convenient, as he disappeared right after leaving Molly and their failed engagement. Given how poorly that conversation went, it didn’t surprise anybody that he might isolate himself to a degree. Molly has been stressed that TJ hasn’t returned home or returned her calls and texts, but she has felt that his absence is because he’s still upset about the proposal.

Jordan received another text supposedly from TJ noting that he needed some time away, and she seemed to buy it initially. During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, she finally started to suspect otherwise. Spoilers indicate that there’s more of this on the way on Thursday.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s episode shows that Jordan’s visit with Cyrus at Pentonville will continue. For the second time in as many visits, he has made references that certainly seemed to be thinly-veiled threats toward TJ.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jordan will angrily confront Cyrus as he seemingly eats up her concern. She will demand that he give her proof if his men currently have TJ, but he probably will not make this particularly easy on her.

Teasers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Jordan will be beside herself during the next episode. This is surely indicating that she will either get the confirmation about TJ from Cyrus she needs or she will figure out without his help that her son is definitely not in a safe place at the moment.

Where is TJ and will he return home safe? General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that next week, Jordan will be warning Sam about something.

This warning definitely could be about TJ, as Sam just promised Molly she’d find him and get him home. Jordan may want Sam to back off since she knows that this is much bigger than simply TJ wanting time to himself.

All signs point toward Cyrus continuing to shake things up for Jordan and others in Port Charles for the foreseeable future. General Hospital spoilers tease that TJ will probably be safe, but Jordan’s going to be scrambling and probably jumping through some hoops to try to get him home again.