‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Is Suspicious Of Dr. Raynor, Will Confronts Victor

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 12, 2020 reveal that there will be some major confrontations going down in Salem as the week begins to wind down.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) start digging around when she becomes suspicious of Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Dr. Raynor’s relationship.

Nicole will believe that Xander isn’t telling her the entire truth when it comes to his conversations with the doctor who is helping to save baby Mickey Horton’s life. So, she’ll start to pry into the situation.

Nicole will corner Dr. Raynor and begin to grill her over her involvement with Xander. It seems that it will only be a matter of time before Nicole begins to put the pieces of the puzzle together, and suspects that Xander may have switched Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) baby girl with that of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) daughter.

Nicole will likely go to great lengths to figure out what really happened, and she’ll probably be forced with another big decision about whether or not to tell Eric that the baby he believes is his daughter isn’t really his child.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen and Brady will be feeling nostalgic for the little time that they got to spend with their daughter Rachel Isabella. The couple will talk about their little girl in some emotional scenes.

Of course, the pair will likely be thrilled when they find out that Rachel is still alive after having being switched with Sarah and Eric’s daughter, who died shortly after birth due to injuries that happened during a car accident that Sarah was involved in during her labor.

Meanwhile, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will help Rafe Henandez (Galen Gering) as he looks to get answers from Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly).

The duo will try their best to get Evan to spill the beans about where he’s hidden Rafe’s would-be adopted son, David. However, Evan doesn’t want to give up the location of the little boy, only revealing that he’s in good hands.

In addition, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will lay into Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) for the first time since being released from jail. Victor allowed Will to go to prison for over a year for a crime that he didn’t commit in order to protect his wife, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers).

Now, Days of Our Lives fans will get to see Will give Victor a piece of his mind for nearly ruining his marriage to Sonny and keeping him away from his daughter, Arianna.