‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Abby’s Bombshell Plan

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, March 11 brings a sneaky plan from Abby to get Phyllis’s recording of Chance and Adam admitting to a coverup. Plus, Ashley and Billy catch up, Chelsea gives Chloe some news, and Nikki and Nick fret about Victoria’s state of mind.

Victor (Eric Braeden) had a press release created to announce Nick (Joshua Morrow) as the new CEO of Newman Enterprises. Nick felt concerned that the language used in the announcement sounded permanent, but Victor reassured his son that when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovers, she will step back in. They also discussed that Adam (Mark Grossman) would likely make a move on the family business.

At the Ranch, Nick told Victoria to hurry up and get better, so he doesn’t mess anything up at Newman, and she wondered if he was really ready to take over. Then Nate (Sean Dominic) examined Victoria and discussed going back to work. However, Victoria said she just wanted to sleep. Concerned, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asked Nate about Victoria’s unusual behavior, and he reminded Nikki that Victoria has PTSD.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) met with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) at Crimson Lights. Chelsea told her pregnant friend she looked terrific. Chloe beamed. Then, Chelsea told Chloe that she had good news — she and Adam are getting married. Chloe wondered what the good news was, and Chelsea asked her friend to be happy for her. Ultimately, Chloe expressed happiness for Chelsea. Later, at home, Chelsea told Adam that she had tickets for them to go to Hope’s farm to plan their wedding.

Chance (Donny Boaz) updated Adam that he didn’t think that they’d have to worry about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and her blackmail anymore because he had a plan to get rid of her recording. Then, they discussed Nick taking over at Newman, and Chance showed Adam the press release.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis and Billy (Jason Thompson) chatted. Phyllis made a rude remark about stabbing Victoria in the back, and then she apologized. Billy told Phyllis that he’s glad she got the hotel back. Phyllis saw Abby (Melissa Ordway), and she walked over. Phyllis told Abby about her hotel room break-in, and then she let Abby know that nothing is safer than a safe deposit box. Meanwhile, Billy went to Jabot and talked to Ashley (Eileen Davidson). She advised him to take Jill’s (Jess Walton) job offer.

Later, Abby told Chance that Phyllis had a backup copy of his conversation with Adam. Abby let her boyfriend know that she had a plan, and then she did a Phyllis impersonation, which blew Chance away. Abby vowed not to let anybody stop her.