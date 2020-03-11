Gabriella Abutbol Slays In Animal-Print Bikini

Instagram sensation Gabriella Abutbol shared a new Instagram update on Tuesday, March 10, that left very little to the imagination. The model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post two new sizzling snapshots of herself in a tiny animal-print bikini that stunned her 1.6 million followers.

In the first snap of the brand new update, Gabriella sat on a big rock with her right hand raised to her head, holding some of her hair in place, as she tilted her head to the side and smiled brightly. In the second photo, the California native was seen tugging at her bikini bottoms, seemingly adjusting the straps. She looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face. A rock staircase and several plants were seen behind her.

Gabriella rocked a sequinned leopard-print bikini set that featured ruched cups that barely covered her voluptuous breasts. The tiny garment had thin stretchable straps that connected the cups together with the gap showing ample cleavage. The 25-year-old model wore the matching bottoms that were pretty high-cut with only a piece of fabric covering her modesty. The swimwear had thin straps that clung to her curvy hips, accentuating her incredibly toned midsection.

Gabriella wore a full face of makeup that included sheer foundation, darkened brows, several coats of mascara, and very subtle eyeshadow. She left her dark tresses loose and styled in smooth, wavy curls. The model sported a simple choker necklace as her only jewelry.

In the caption, Gabriella urged her followers to ask her several questions in the comments section. She also revealed that her skimpy two-piece was from Fashion Nova, and tagged the brand in both the post and in the photo.

Within the first 22 hours of being live on her social media page, the latest update garnered over 66,000 likes and upwards of 680 comments. A lot of her fans were thrilled about the new post that they flocked to the comments section to let her know how beautiful and sexy she looked. Some followers also took the opportunity to ask her questions, while others preferred to drop a combination of emoji.

“Do you ever go tanning?” one of her followers asked. To which Gabriella answered, ” I used to tan in tanning beds last year. I know, SO bad. But now, just natural sunlight.”

“I prefer brunettes, but you are such a SUPER HOT blonde, ever wanna go back??? Beautiful either way!” an admirer wrote.

“How did you become so gosh darn drop dead gorgeous?! My heart skipped a beat or 2 or 3,” a third fan added.