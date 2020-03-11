Bethany Lily April Flaunts Busty Assets In Gray Calvin Klein Sports Bra

Blond bombshell Bethany Lily April stunned fans on Wednesday, March 11, after she posted a smoking-hot photo of herself in a revealing outfit on social media. The British babe shared the snapshot with her 2.2 million followers on her Instagram account as the post quickly caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans.

The 23-year-old beauty took center stage in the shot as she was photographed in front of a gray wall that featured black writing behind her. Bethany shared a sultry expression in the post as her long blond locks framed her face and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders while she wore a two-piece bra-and-panty set from Calvin Klein that put her insane figure on full display.

The sports bra, which was gray, featured two thick straps, a white elastic hemline that went down to her ribs and displayed the Calvin Klein logo in black, and a plunging neckline. The skintight undergarment left little to the imagination as it hugged Bethany’s full-figured assets and displayed an ample amount of her cleavage.

The stunner matched the bra with a high-waisted gray Calvin Klein thong that highlighted her tiny core as she had lifted the elastic waistband up past her hips. Bethany wore the panties underneath a pair of blue denim jeans that she had left unzipped and unbuttoned as to clearly showcase the briefs.

The social media star wrote in her caption that she was “chilling” in her Calvin Klein set. She also detailed that the sultry photo was snapped by a photographer who goes by the Instagram handle IAmJadoreTV.

Bethany did not indicate where the photo was taken, though the photographer revealed they may be in Portugal, per his Instagram account.

The post quickly grabbed the attention of several thousand fans as it accumulated more than 42,000 likes in the first hour of going live. An additional 900 fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“I love you Bethany,” one user commented.

“The loveliest lady, so pretty,” a second user added.

“Bethany, you are so photogenic babe,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are very very beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The bombshell has shared revealing photos on her Instagram account all week long. Just on Thursday, Bethany posted a photo of herself bikini-clad in a tiny neon green two-piece that left barely anything to the imagination as she posed on a bed, according to The Inquisitr. The post, which sent fans’ hearts racing around the world, garnered more than 125,000 likes.