Allie Auton Squats Down In A Tight White Dress While Flaunting Her Hourglass Curves

Allie Auton took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a sexy new snap with her fans. The Australian model flashed her hourglass curves as she struck a sexy pose for the camera.

In the racy post, Allie looked beautiful as she sported a skintight white dress that hugged all of her enviable curves. The model’s gown was sleeveless and showed off her toned arms and ample bust. The skirt fell above her knees and clung to her curvy hips, round booty, and put her killer legs on full display.

The blond bombshell squatted down in front of a set of stone steps for the snap as she rested one of her hands on her knee and the other curved in to grab her tiny waist. She posed with her legs together and back straight as she gave a serious stare into the lens.

Allie accessorized the look with a pair of white heels, rings on her fingers, large gold hoop earrings, and a brown handbag.

The model wore her platinum locks parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that engulfed her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as dramatic pink eye shadow and defined eyebrows. She donned a sun kissed glow on her skin, which was accentuated with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Allie’s over 534,000 followers flocked to the post to show their appreciation. The photo earned more than 12,000 likes in the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to her account.

The model’s fans also hit up the comments section to leave her over 130 adoring remarks about her beauty and stunning ensemble.

“Ummm how tf are u even real,” one follower said.

“I need these heels,” another wrote.

“Super tight and perky, wow,” a third social media user quipped.

“Girl you’re such an angel,” a fourth person commented.

While photos of the model in tight dresses, skimpy shorts, and tiny tops are often a hit among her fans, it’s her bikini pics that seem to garner the most attention.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a pink string bikini for a day at the beach. To date, that upload has raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 210 comments.