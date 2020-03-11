Kelly Gale Looks Smoking Hot ‘Showing Up To LAX’ In A Colorful Bikini While Handcuffed To A Briefcase

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Wednesday to show off her incredible figure in a set of skimpy swimwear that added some serious heat to her page.

The Swedish stunner delighted her 1.3 million followers with three smoking hot snaps in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The images captured the 24-year-old “showing up to LAX” looking effortlessly cool with a black briefcase handcuffed to her wrist. She looked ready to head straight to the beach as she emerged from her small airplane and walked through the airport’s apron, as she was wearing a tiny bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kelly stunned in her itty-bitty two-piece that boasted an abstract pattern in a color scheme of bright colors that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The set included an underwire-style top with a frilly white trim. The piece featured pushup cups that further enhanced the eyeful of cleavage that was already left on display thanks to its sweetheart neckline that fell low across her chest, leaving her decolletage completely bare.

The model also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The swimwear allowed Kelly to flaunt her long, lean legs thanks to its high-cut design. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips and featured two white ring details on either side, drawing attention to her flat midsection and rock hard abs.

As an extra layer to her barely-there look, Kelly added a short black trench coat, though opted to leave it unbuttoned and open to give her audience a complete look at her impressive physique. She also wore a pair of patent leather sock booties and shaded her eyes with trendy white sunglasses. To complete the look, the model tied her dark tresses up in a high ponytail that blew gently in the breeze behind her.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the steamy triple Instagram update with love. The post has racked up over 20,000 likes within its first hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Kelly’s latest skin-baring display.

“Wow so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kelly looked “very hot and sexy.”

“Even on the tarmac this babe is stopping traffic!” commented a third admirer.

“Ha ha great way to travel, nice and light, ready for poolside hangs. Winning!!” a fourth follower quipped.

Kelly often dazzles her Instagram followers with skimpy swimwear looks. Another recent post to her feed saw her leaning up against a tall tree in a curve-hugging white one-piece. That upload proved popular as well, earning over 44,000 likes.