Jennifer Aydin Dishes On ‘RHONJ’ Reunion, Denies Doing Teresa Giudice’s Dirty Work

Jennifer Aydin was accused of doing Teresa Giudice's dirty work by 'RHONJ' co-star Melissa Gorga.

Jennifer Aydin was accused of doing Teresa Giudice‘s dirty work after last week’s first installment of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 reunion but according to the Bravo star, she was doing no such thing.

During a March 9 interview with All About the Real Housewives, Aydin, who called out Melissa Gorga for allegedly faking a baby storyline on season 10 and accused her of being self-absorbed, said that when it came to the taping of the three-part special, she has no regrets whatsoever.

According to Aydin, she knew that her co-stars would gang up on her during the taping and wanted to be fully alert and able to fight back. So, rather than enjoying an alcoholic beverage, Aydin didn’t have one sip and said she had her armor on.

As for Gorga’s recent agreement with a fan who suggested Aydin was seeking approval of Giudice at the taping and doing her dirty work, Aydin made it clear that Giudice had no idea what she was going to say to host Andy Cohen and their co-stars. In fact, according to Aydin, Giudice never discusses Gorga with her.

While there are still two episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey left, Aydin said that she was shocked and pleased by the way in which the first installment was edited. As she explained, she was happy to see that her valid points made the episode and that she was edited down to the “most outrageous thing [she] said,” not a “pretentious snob” as she’s appeared to be in the past.

Speaking of her co-stars, many of whom she went to war with during the reunion, Aydin said that she actually likes them all. She even spoke highly of Jackie Goldschneider, saying that she is sweet before adding that Jackie is likely turned off by her “sometimes obnoxious but funny” personality.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Aydin and Goldschneider went to war earlier this year after Aydin suggested Goldschneider didn’t spend enough money on the birthday party she threw for her kids.

Also during her interview with All About the Real Housewives, Aydin commented on Gorga’s life, stating that she likely won’t have another child because her career is so busy.

“Her career is taking off and she’s in the zone – and she seems like a very mothering mother where she’d want to be home and be with her baby, at least for the first year. So why would she stop all that for a baby when she had three beautiful healthy ones already?” she wondered.