Chloe Saxon Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Black Lingerie: ‘In Your Dreams’

Chloe Saxon posted another racy lingerie pic to her Instagram account on Wednesday. The stunning model flashed her curves in the barely-there ensemble as she struck a pose for the camera.

In the sexy photo, Chloe went full bombshell as she rocked a one-piece black lace lingerie look. The garment boasted a sheer bra with daring cutouts over the chest that flaunted her massive cleavage and toned arms. The black straps crossed over her flat tummy and curvy hips to connect to a matching lace bottom, which showed off the model’s booty and legs.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her arms at her sides and her hip pushed out as she gave a seductive stare into the camera. The second snap featured her turned to the side as she raised one arm and rested her hand on her head. She accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark brown hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The straight strands fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She also sported a glam makeup look in the shots.

The application consisted of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted eyebrows to add more definition to her eyes. The model also sported a soft glow on her face with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the sexy style with dark pink lipstick.

In the caption of the photo, Chloe tells her fans that she’ll be in their dreams. She also reveals that her scanty lingerie was made by the brand FashionNova.

Many of the model’s over 646,000 followers made quick work of showing the post some love. The upload earned more than 4,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her feed.

Chloe’s admirers also went wild in the comments section, and left her more than 120 messages gushing over her good looks and racy outfit.

“Of course you are beautiful sweet angel,” one fan wrote.

“Must be nice to be so perfect,” another told the model.

“Looking Gorgeous and Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“How hot are you though,” a fourth social media user raved.

While the model often poses in plunging tops and tight pants, it’s her lingerie pics that usually gain the most attention from her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe turned heads on social media earlier this week when she showcased her enviable curves in a see-through fishnet bodysuit. To date, that snap has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 380 comments.