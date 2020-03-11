Farrah Abraham Fires Back After Animal Abuse Claims

Farrah Abraham is firing back after she was recently accused of animal abuse.

A video posted on her pets Instagram page shows her Zuchon dog, which is a mix of a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu, with what appears to be a ribbon around it’s mouth. Fans were appalled to see Cupcake with something that appeared to be a ribbon around its mouth as well as its fur dyed pink. Her Pomeranian puppy, Boo, is also in the video and while there is nothing around its mouth, it’s fur is dyed blue.

Fans not only ridiculed Farrah in the comments section of the video, but they also tagged PETA hoping for a response. PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework Stephanie Bell released a statement to The Sun talking about the fact that dying a dogs fur can be “potentially toxic” and that tying a ribbon around it’s mouth is a “cruel act.”

“PETA urges Farrah Abraham to start treating dogs like more than fashion accessories or surrender them to someone who will love them unconditionally,” the statement ended.

Farrah also spoke out to The Sun and denied that a ribbon had been tied around her dog’s mouth, explaining that it was actually a muzzle.

“Haters made up a ‘ribbon’ is on my pets, which is false. We use a muzzle per a trainer’s review for her training, which are sold at all pet stores,” Farrah explained.

The former Teen Mom OG star went on to claim that she has received “death threats” over the video of her pups as well as been harassed. She also talked about the way her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, interacts with the animals and said that they are treated “like royalty.”

“Sophia treats [the dogs] as sister and brother… like royalty. We do have emotional support animals and they must be trained to the guidelines of the law,” Farrah said.

Farrah has not deleted the video from the pets Instagram page and has since updated the caption, urging her fans to learn more about training muzzles. Since being posted, the video has had over 7,700 views as well as plenty of comments. Since posting the controversial video, Farrah has shared four more videos of her pups on their Instagram page. While she hasn’t shied away from sharing videos of her dogs, she has disabled commenting on the new videos that she has posted.

This is not the first time that Farrah Abraham has had to defend herself against claims. Last month, she had to speak out after commenters suggested she had left her young daughter home alone.