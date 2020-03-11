Mathilde Tantot Flaunts Killer Figure In Powder Blue Bra-And-Panty Set

Blond bombshell Mathilde Tantot wowed fans around the world after she posted a series of photos on social media that displayed her killer figure on Wednesday, March 11. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 5 million followers as it instantaneously became a hit.

The model — who is of French and Persian descent — was photographed in variety of sexy poses and angles around her kitchen for the slideshow, which consisted of five photos. She sported a powder blue bra and panty set in the post as she posed sitting down, bending over, and standing up in the snaps, which were mostly shot from the back.

Mathilde’s bra, which was visible from the front in only one of the shots, looked to be made out of a cotton material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment was also designed with an elastic hemline that had the words “Oh Polly” written on it in white as it hugged the beauty’s assets and exposed a bit of cleavage.

The matching panties, which provided minimal coverage in the back, featured a high-waisted elastic band that also had the words “Oh Polly” written on them as they highlighted the model’s tiny waist. The scandalous underwear left little to the imagination as they showcased Mathilde’s curvaceous derrière, which took center stage in four of the five snapshots.

Mathilde finished the sizzling look off with a messy high-ponytail hairstyle and black nails that added a bold pop of color to the outfit.

In the post’s caption, the beauty joked that she was a grandma and asked her fans to “swipe” through the slideshow.

The revealing snapshots quickly caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans and accumulated more than 180,000 likes in the first half-hour of going live. Several hundred of Mathilde’s fans also took to the comments section to share their praise for the model.

“You are so perfect, ughhh,” one user asserted.

“Oh my God, this is too hot,” a second user added.

“How are you even real,” a third admirer questioned.

“You are perfection, babe,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Wednesday’s post is hardly the first time the foreign hottie has captivated fans with extremely revealing snapshots of herself. On March 6, the beauty shared a post in which she wore an oversized graphic T-shirt and a barely-there black and white thong. The snap sent fans into a frenzy as it received more than 520,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, per The Inquisitr.