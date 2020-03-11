Jessica Nigri Sports Skimpy Bikini In ‘Super Sonico’-Inspired Cosplay

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her revealing costume.

On Wednesday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared tantalizing images on Instagram from a recent photoshoot inspired by the anime and manga character, Super Sonico featured in the series SoniAni: Super Sonico The Animation.

The photos show the stunner wearing a sexy version of a school uniform that consisted of a skimpy, string bikini, a sheer cropped blouse, a short white tie, and a pair of striped thigh-high stockings. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips, much to the delight of her audience. In order to look more like the university student, Jessica also sported a light pink wig and a replica of Super Sonico’s silver headphones.

For the photo shoot, she enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also painted a vampy color.

In the first image, the expert cosplayer is seen laying on a bed with a white duvet. She used her arms to prop herself up, as she gazed seductively into the camera. Jessica struck a similar pose for the following photo, which was taken at a different angle.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to let her know whether they enjoy taking naps. She also noted that she will upload the entire photo set on her Patreon account in the near future. In addition, the model stated that fans who write the word “SNOOZE” in the comments section may receive the unreleased images.

Unsurprisingly, many of Jessica’s admirers were quick to fulfill her request “for a chance to win” the racy photos. Quite a few commenters also responded to her question regarding naps.

“I need at most 2 hours for a nap. I love naps so much,” wrote one follower.

“3 hours! 2 is too close to waking up halfway through a rem cycle,” chimed in another Instagram user.

In addition, some followers also proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments.

“WOAHHH THIS IS SO GOOD,” gushed one passionate fan.

“You’re a Goddess,” added a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes.

The 30-year-old has a tendency to dress as popular characters from movies, television shows, and video games. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading photos, in which she wore a risque Sonic the Hedgehog costume. That Instagram post has been liked over 180,000 times since it was shared.