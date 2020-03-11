Suzy Cortez Leaves Little To The Imagination In White Panties & Pink Knee-Highs

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo while clad in white panties and sexy pink knee-highs. The social media star has been pulling out all the stops in recent days, sharing a variety of hot photos to try to encourage followers to subscribe to her Only Fans page. The encouragement continued today when she posted yet another very scandalous photo.

In the smoking-hot new snapshot, Cortez struck a pose in bed. The model playfully put one finger on her lip, looking over the black rims of her glasses with a seductive look. She styled her long, dark locks down and slightly curled, wearing her part off to the side. While the glasses took up a good portion of her face, Miss BumBum’s beautiful makeup application was on full display, and it came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and clear lip gloss.

The model posed seductively in bed, spreading her legs to expose her white panties. She paired the look with a tiny top that tied in the middle and flaunted her toned, tanned abs while going braless underneath. The model added a pop of color with a pair of pink knee-high socks and a matching tie.

The update has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earning her a lot of accolades from her 2.1 million fans.

In addition to well over 14,000 likes, the post has garnered 150-plus comments and that number only continues to climb. While some fans took to the shot to rave over her figure, countless others let her know that they would be joining Only Fans for her exclusive content. Many of the comments came in Spanish with the remainder in English.

“KISSES SUZY MY IRRESISTIBLE MAGNIFICENT GODDESS,” one follower commented, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Luv uuuuu darling,” a second fan added along with a number of red hearts attached the end of her post.

“You are so stunning and I love you so much. Follow me back baby,” another raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in a fiery red outfit. For the photo op, she could be seen showing off her bronzed and beautiful legs in a red thong that dipped into her backside. Cortez paired the thong with a matching bra of the same color while adding a lot of gold to her ensemble, including a pair of strappy pumps and a number of gold bracelets.