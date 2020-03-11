Anna Nystrom Shows Off Incredible Curves In A Skintight White Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom has recently jetted across the world to Abu Dhabi, and the stunner from Sweden has shared several sizzling snaps from her time abroad. In her latest Instagram update, Anna rocked a skintight white mini dress that showed off her voluptuous physique to perfection.

Though Anna mentioned Abu Dhabi in the caption of the post, in the geotag, she specified that the picture was taken at Saadiyat Island. She also gave her fans a bit of insight as to what she was doing in the international destination in the caption.

Anna posed in front of a large modern-looking white structure with a grand front courtyard area covered in cobblestones. Several plants bordered the courtyard area, and there were also palm trees interspersed amongst the shorter shrubs.

Anna wore a long-sleeved white mini dress with buttons that went all the way down the front and a figure-hugging silhouette. The neckline of the dress was relatively modest, so none of the stunner’s cleavage was on display, but the piece clung to her slim waist and curvaceous hips before showing off her toned legs. She amped up the sexiness of the ensemble by adding a pair of sky-high heels to the overall look.

The beauty’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she posed with one hand on her hip and the other draped across her stomach. Her beauty vibe was neutral and minimal, and she looked gorgeous as she stood in a shady area.

Anna’s followers absolutely loved the Instagram update, and the post racked up over 6,900 likes within just 12 minutes. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, and it received 222 comments within the same short time span.

“You look amazing Anna,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Simply Gorgeous… Beautiful face and beautiful body,” another fan said.

“Hope you are having tons of fun,” one follower added.

“Abu Dhabi looks almost as beautiful as you Anna,” another fan commented, referencing her vacation destination as well as showering Anna with praise.

Anna has been showing off all kinds of ensembles while she’s in Abu Dhabi, including plenty of swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a picture in which she wore a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a loose, pastel bikini top. Her curves were on full display in the smoking hot look taken on Kite Beach Dubai.