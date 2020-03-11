Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skintight Sweatpants And Crop Hoodie

American model Katya Elise Henry wowed fans around the world on social media after she posted a smoking-hot photo that displayed her curvy figure on Wednesday, March 11. The brunette beauty shared the snapshot with her 7.1 million followers on her Instagram account as it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 26-year-old bombshell, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, photographed herself in a playful pose with her cellphone as she lifted her right hand up to her head, propped her booty out, and smiled at her phone screen. The model sported gray sweatpants and a cropped hoodie in the post.

The hoodie, which Katya wore over a gray top, was black and had long sleeves as its hemline barely reached down past the stunner’s chest, for a look that displayed her entire toned and flat abdomen.

The internet sensation paired the athletic top with a pair of skintight sweatpants that appeared to be made out of cotton and featured an elastic band that highlighted her tiny waist. The sporty pants also put the model’s curvaceous derriere and hips on full display as they left barely anything to the imagination.

Katya finished the workout look with a black headband that held her long brunette locks away from her face as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder. She also sported several gold rings and added a bit of color to the monochromatic color scheme by flaunting long vibrant yellow nails.

Though the model did not reveal her location in the post, she did take to the caption section to let fans know that a new fitness video was uploaded to her Youtube page. Katya also detailed in the caption that the cropped hoodie was actually available for purchase on her fitness website.

The post quickly received a large deal of support from tens of thousands of Katya’s followers as it accumulated more than 20,000 likes in the first ten minutes of going live. Dozens of fans also took to the comments sections to voice their praise.

“Most beautiful human,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second user added.

“You look so cute,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I love you,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya’s post on Wednesday is hardly the first time the model has shared snaps that highlight her curvy derriere. On February 18, the hottie shared a scandalous shot of herself in a barely-there black thong that left barely anything to the imagination as it covered the bare minimum, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 340,000 likes.