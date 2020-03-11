Ukrainian Fitness Model Julia Gilas Flaunts Toned Derriere In Thong Swimsuit For Hump Day

Julia Gilas showed off her enviable booty on Wednesday, March 11, in her most recent Instagram post to celebrate Hump Day. The Ukrainian fitness model shared a snapshot that saw her in a skimpy swimsuit that put her backside front and center.

Gilas stood on a mossy rock near the ocean, placing the right foot in front and the other back in a pose that engaged her quad muscles. The model had her body facing forward, away from the camera. She looked over her right shoulder to look at the photographer, shooting an intense gaze and a bright smile.

The sea glistened in the background against lowering sun that streaked the water in purple and orange. As per the geotag and caption Gilas added to the post, the picture was taken by Gregory Yde at La Jolla Cove Beach in San Diego, California, where the fitness model and trainer currently lives.

Gilas had on a black one-piece bathing suit in black that contrasted with her deeply tanned skin. The swimsuit boasted a thong bottom that bared her shapely derriere and toned legs. The swimsuit was backless and featured thin straps that went over the model’s shoulders. The front of the suit was concealed given she had her back to the onlooker.

The trainer did not share where her swimsuit was from.

Gilas wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in tight waves. Her voluptuous hair cascaded down her back to her booty, passing over her shoulders and chest. Her hair gleamed against the sunlight, offering contrast to the dark swimsuit.

Gilas opted to wear a full face of makeup, including black liner and mascara that gave her a cat eye, silver shadow, dark pink gloss, in addition to bronzer and highlighter to contour her face.

The photo quickly became a hit with her fans and followers. In under an hour of being published, the post has garnered about 5,000 likes and more than 230 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to shower Gilas in praise and emoji.

“Beautiful smile,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire.

“Gorgeous as always,” replied another fan, following the message with a long string of emoji depicting peaches, fire and face with heart-eyes.

“Daaamn julia,” a third one exclaimed, pairing the comment with fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Giirl you look stunning,” another one added, also including a heart-eyes emoji with the message.