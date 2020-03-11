Elisabeth Hasselback Slammed By Rosie O’Donnell For Coronavirus Talk As She Returns To ‘The View’

The former 'View' co-host said people should Purell and not panic.

Rosie O’Donnell slammed her former co-star, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, for her views about coronavirus on The View. The former talk show host, who previously made headlines for her participation in a tell-all book about The View, posted to social media to say she’s had “enough” of Hasselbeck following her guest stint on the ABC chatfest on Wednesday.

Rosie, who famously sparred on-camera with Elisabeth when they worked together on The View more than a decade ago, took to Twitter to post a link to a story about Hasselbeck’s debate about the wide-spreading virus with the current View panelists.

“Oh dear God – not again – enough with her,” Rosie wrote.

Rosie’s fans agreed as they chimed in with comments to her post.

“I lasted less than 3 minutes,” one viewer wrote of watching Hasselbeck.

“Turned it off as soon as I saw her,” another added.

In a Hot Topics segment on The View, Hasselbeck urged people to remain calm as some of her fellow panelists talked about how coronavirus is affecting their lives. The segment came as the ABC chatfest adopted a studio audience-free format as a precaution.

While Sunny Hostin said her kids’ schools were closed and said she is worried that her elderly, asthmatic mother could get the virus, Hasselbeck noted there is a “fine line between precaution and panic.”

“Yes, we take precautions, we’re gonna Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks,” Hasselbeck said.

The TV personality warned people not to get into a state of panic and instead take “cues from our president,” whom she claimed is taking “early, strong bold actions” to keep the coronavirus at bay as much as possible. Hasselbeck feels the U.S. is “still on the front end of this.”

The former Survivor star went on to say that she feels “comfortable and confident because of strong leadership” from Donald Trump, which prompted Joy Behar to question what she was talking about. Behar fired back to say that Trump has said “nothing of importance” about the pandemic.

Hasselbeck noted that Trump is proposing a middle-class tax halt and is doing other things to help people who might have to stay home for work. She added that people should “prepare” and “pray,” but not panic about the situation as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

“I do think our leadership right now is pointing us to say hey, this is not a panic situation. This is a precautionary situation, use Purell, wash our hands, we’re gonna be okay guys!” Hasselbeck said, before adding that people should “find a way to love somebody and hug them in a way that we can.”

It’s not a surprise that Rosie has had enough of Hasselbeck on her TV. After the two butted heads in a split-screen screaming match in 2007, Rosie abruptly exited The View.