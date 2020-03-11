Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Scandalously Low-Cut Top And Leather Pants

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko stunned her 10.7 million followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a scandalous ensemble that showcased her incredible physique. Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag for the location of her post that specified the exact establishment she was at, but she appeared to be enjoying a sweet treat out at a restaurant or cafe.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who Anastasiya made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She perched on a pistachio green chair at a octagonal dark wood table, and had a small patterned plate in front of her with some type of treat on it. Several water glasses were also placed on the table, and Anastasiya rested one forearm on the surface.

The stunner rocked a feminine and flirty top which featured a low-cut neckline that displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The shirt also had short sleeves with a ruffled detail at the bottom of the sleeve, and a tie detail at the chest that revealed a bit more cleavage.

She paired the delicate top with some red leather pants which clung to her curves. Though Anastasiya’s body was partially obscured by the table in front of her, the form-fitting nature of the pants was evident with how they clung to her toned calves. Her shoes were almost entirely cropped out of the picture, so fans weren’t able to tell what type of footwear she wore.

Anastasiya parted her hair slightly to the side, and it tumbled down her chest and back in a sleek style. A soft pink shade graced her legs and she also opted for a subtle smoky eye that gave her a sexy vibe. A structured black bag was positioned on the table next to her.

Anastasiya’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 86,000 likes within just three hours. It also racked up 1,369 comments from her eager Instagram fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Good morning to you gorgeous wish you a fabulous day you look so sweet,” one fan said.

“Russian queen,” another added.

“The most beautiful woman on earth,” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“I don’t know what it is like to kiss you in reality, but in my dreams I have already done it thousands of times. I can’t help it, you’re the absolute protagonist of all my dreams and thoughts,” another fan said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya shared a smoking hot video in which she rocked a skimpy black one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.