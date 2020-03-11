Brit Manuela Stuns In An Itty-Bitty, Neon Orange Bikini

Brit Manuela may have already returned home from her vacation in Miami, but that isn’t stopping the American model from sharing photos from her trip to social media. The brunette beauty took to her Instagram account today to dazzle her 891,000 followers with another eye-popping snap that added even more heat to her page.

The 26-year-old was seen standing in the white sand and surrounded by greenery in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. Her long, dark tresses were whipped messily in front of her face, indicating that it was a slightly breezy day. Though there was no view of the beach in sight, the babe looked ready to lounge by the water, as she was stripped down to nothing more than a skimpy bikini from Oh Polly that left very little to the imagination.

Brit stunned in the impossibly tiny two-piece that boasted a bold, neon orange color that alone was enough to turn heads — though its scandalously revealing design was likely enough to do the job. The set included a halter style top with thin straps that showcased the model’s toned arms. Its plunging neckline and minuscule, ruched cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage exposed from nearly every angle of the garment. Brit’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Upping the ante of the stunner’s look were her matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque as the top half of her look, if not more. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines. Its daringly high-cut style allowed Brit to flaunt her lean legs and curves in their entirety. Meanwhile, its thin waistband was pulled high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Brit kept things simple and accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings that gave her look just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark hair down and opted to go makeup-free to show off her striking natural beauty.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance with love. After just three hours of going live, the bikini-clad snap has racked up nearly 26,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Brit’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow perfect body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was “the best IG model ever.”

“How can someone be so perfect tho?” questioned a third follower.

“Brit Manuela is a goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.

This is not the first tantalizing snap from Brit’s Florida vacay. She recently shared another post that saw her flaunting her figure in a sexy leopard-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular as well, earning over 31,000 likes.