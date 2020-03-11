Jessica Weaver Confesses That She Wants Some Coffee In Sexy, Pantless Photo

Jessica Weaver took to Instagram earlier today to share a sexy and pantless photo for her army of fans.

The bombshell has been showing off her signature assets in recent days while clad in everything from workout gear to bikinis and now a revealing tank top. In the latest addition to her NSFW feed, the model posed on a gray couch, sitting near the edge and looking directly into the camera. She looked picture-perfect, wearing her long, blond locks parted off to the side as her gorgeous mane was filled with loose curls. Leaning her head on one hand, Weaver showed off her beautiful features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, brow filler, mascara, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The model put on a sexy display in a light pink tank top that barely covered her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. In bold black letters, the tank read “Give me coffee,” and to complete the revealing ensemble, the model ditched the pants, showing off her toned and tanned stems as well. In the caption of the update, she told her fans that she wants them to give her coffee and asked them to name three things that they want more of in their life.

So far, the shot has racked up over 38,000 likes in addition to well over 1,200 comments and that number continues to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others asked her where they could purchase the tank top. A few others simply expressed their emotions by using emoji instead of words while others listed three things that they want more of in their lives.

“Very very beautiful and gorgeous,” one follower commented, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Love happiness, health you are a beauty of wonderful wonderful woman,” a second fan chimed in.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” a third Inatagrammer raved in addition to a number of flame emoji.

“Sexy women like you. Enjoy life and just be happy no matter what life brings you your way. Be more giveing and love your sweetheart like you never have,” one more added.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the beauty sizzled in another hot look that was equally as revealing. In the social media share, she rocked a tight matching set that included a knitted white crop top that she playfully tugged at. On her lower half, Weaver rocked the matching knit skirt that had a number of buttons running down the middle. That post also earned stellar reviews from fans.