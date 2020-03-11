Russian Vixen Ekaterina Zueva Sizzles In Black Bikini While Eating Breakfast In Bali

Ekaterina Zueva shared a hot new update with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 11, in which she was featured enjoying a bountiful breakfast in a luxurious spot.

The Russian model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself rocking a bikini as she sat on the edge of a pool with her legs in the water. Zueva had her back and right side to the camera as she faced a large round tray that floated in the pool in front of her. The tray was filled with colorful breakfast items, including fruits, bread and juice.

According to the geotag the model included with the post, she posed for the shot at the Puri Gangga Resort in Ubud, a town in Bali, Indonesia. As per Zueva’s Instagram bio, she is currently in Bali.

In her caption, the model asked why everyone is obsessed with Balinese breakfasts, though she offered no hypotheses.

Zueva rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a shiny black color that contrasted with her pale complexion. The model had on a pair of bikini bottoms with black details on the back that added a touch of texture to the piece. The bottoms sat low on her back, offering a good amount of coverage. The bikini also included thin side strings that sat low on her frame, showcasing her strong hips and slender midsection.

Her bikini top was partially covered in the shot given she sat with her back to the viewer. However, it was clear that the top featured a triangle cut with two sets of straps that tied behind her neck and behind her back. The angle of the camera also showed a bit of Zueva’s sideboob on her right. The model reveal where her swimsuit was from.

Zueva wore a pair of large sunglasses that protected her eyes from the glaring sun. The model wore her brunette hair in a thick braid that fell onto her back.

The photo attracted more than 16,400 likes and over 135 comments since being posted earlier today. Instagram users used the occasion to share their admiration for Zueva and to engage with her caption.

“Wow! So Beautiful. Gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] That breakfast is indeed awesome,” one user wrote, including a thumbs up emoji at the end of the comment.

“Omg [heart-eyes emoji] so beautiful,” replied another fan, adding another heart-eyes emoji after the message.

“Captivating,” a third one chimed in, trailing the comment with a string of green hearts.

“Soooooo much fresh foooooood!!!!” another one added.