Briana DeJesus Opens Up Reignited About Feud With Kailyn Lowry

Ever since Briana DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, she and Kailyn Lowry haven’t exactly gotten along. Now, Briana is opening up about their feud that was recently reignited on social media.

The drama started when Kailyn shared a photo from a recent maternity photo shoot that she had done while vacationing in Iceland. The mom-of-three quickly deleted the photo after plenty of negative comments. After Briana responded to the photo with laughing emojis. Kailyn fired back bringing up an unpleasant memory from the past for Briana.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Kailyn referenced a 2015 incident in which an ex of Briana’s posted videos of her. He was later charged with a felony count of “video voyeurism.” Briana then clapped back and made some fiery claims about Kailyn’s relationship with Chris Lopez.

Kail didn’t directly respond to Briana’s accusations, but rather tweeted that some people aren’t worth “time and energy.”

Speaking to Teen Mom Talk Now, Briana opened up the reignited feud.

“There’s nothing more to say. She’s not important lol,” Briana said.

However, that wasn’t all Briana had to say. She further went on to admit that she “isn’t afraid” of Kail or her friends.

“But… let it be known I’m not afraid of her or her friends-who she seems to fall in and out with anyway- making idle threats that’ll never come to fruition. Kail has wanted drama with me ever since I dated Javi, so… it just is what it is,” she said.

The initial feud between the women played out on Teen Mom 2 when Briana briefly dated Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The drama then spilled over onto the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. Although Briana and Javi had split by that time, there was still tension between the two women.

Kailyn hasn’t responded to Briana’s interview and has actually put her tweets on private meaning those who don’t follow her are unable to view her Twitter account.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is set to air on MTV later this month, but it sounds like Teen Mom 2 may be filming for another season. Briana opened up about whether or not her ex, Devoin Austin, will still film for the show after posting a tweet which seemed to insinuate he was done.

“I can assure you that he will always film for the show. Being the father of my child, he’s a part of our lives forever, so him not filming wouldn’t make any sense,” Briana said.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see if the feud between Briana and Kailyn plays out on the new season of the show.