Brooklyn Millard Flaunts Bikini Body In A White String Two-Piece: ‘Feel Like A Princess’

Brooklyn Millard published another steamy bikini pic to her Instagram account on Tuesday night. The model sizzled as she flashed her curves for the camera.

In the racy snap, Brooklyn looked smoking hot as she rocked a white string bikini. The top tied behind her neck and behind her back as it showed off her toned arms and ample bust. The matching thong bottoms were laced around her curvy hips and put her tiny waist, round booty, and lean legs on full display.

Brooke posed with her body angled to the side and her arms above her head. She bent one knee and pushed out her hip to highlight her backside. The model also looked over her shoulder with a beaming smile.

In the background of the snap, some tall cacti can be seen, as well as a large black door. In the caption, Brooklyn told fans that she feels like a princess whenever she stays at a hotel with pink exterior.

The blond bombshell had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back. She added a full face of makeup as well.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She complemented her bronzed tan with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick.

Brooklyn’s more than 556,000 followers flocked to show their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 24,000 times in less than 24 hours.

The model also received more than 650 messages in the comments section from her adoring fans.

“This photo is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. You are so totally adorable and sexy in that tiny bikini. I’m obsessed with the photo. Looking great hun. Keep up the hard work at the gym!” one admirer wrote.

“Wow you honestly look so beautiful,” another stated.

“You are the princess of my life,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are the most beautiful girl I have ever seen in my life,” a fourth comment read.

The model is often seen rocking tiny bathing suits in her online photos, and her fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn delighted her fans when she showed off all of her enviable curves in a gorgeous yellow bikini in Los Angeles, California. To date, that upload has racked up more than 29,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.